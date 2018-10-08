Latest NewsSports

Brawl in UFC: Khabib Jumps Cage to Attack McGregor. Watch Video

Oct 8, 2018, 10:18 pm IST
UFC matches are fun to watch but sometimes the fight and rivalry extend beyond the boxing ring and thats when things get scary. It did get scary here in in UFC lightweight title match when Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and attacked opponent Conor McGregor’s camp after defeating the latter.

Men from Khabib’s camp entered the octagon and hit McGregor while he was facing the other side. This resulted in cage announcer Bruce Buffer declaring the winner without the winner present in the cage. Don’t believe us? Watch the video here:

