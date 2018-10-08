Rahul doesn’t know the difference between paddy and wheat, Says Union Minister

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture said that it would “not be appropriate” to comment on the statement of a person “who doesn’t know the difference between wheat and paddy crops”.

Mr Shekhawat was replying to a query on Mr Gandhi’s allegation about agrarian distress in several parts of the country.

“I am a farmer, an agriculturists’ leader and their representative in the Central government. So I know the condition of the agricultural sector better,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Indore.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on the statements of a person who doesn’t know the difference between wheat and paddy crops, who doesn’t know the difference between a lamb and the offspring of a goat,” the minister added.

The minister claimed that farmers were getting the right price for their produce and this had strengthened the agricultural sector.