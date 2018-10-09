BJP MLA’s BMW car set on fire after son kills woman,injures her sister

Angry villagers torched BMW car of a BJP MLA in Goa on Monday evening after the son of the MLA met with an accident killing one local girl and injured another grievously.

Son of the Goa MLA Glenn Ticlo who was driving the car mowed down two local sisters along the Goa-Belgaum highway which is around 50 km from the inter-state border in Karnataka.

Of the two sisters, one died while another suffered serious injuries, reported news agency ANI.

The son of the MLA named Kyle was then arrested.

On the day of accident, MLA Ticlo while confirming the accident to news agency IANS had said we are right now completing police formalities in Belgaum. Kyle (his son) is fine.

Later the car was set ablaze by a group of angry villagers.

As per reports the of the two sisters the elder one who was 20 years old succumbed to the injuries while the younger sister, 18, remains grievously injured and is battling for life at a local hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6:05 pm on Monday when the two sisters were crossing NH-4 near Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi to go to the fruit market, when Kyle Ticlo allegedly lost control of his car and hit the two sisters.