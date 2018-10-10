Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

Oct 10, 2018, 05:33 pm IST
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Hina Khan’s recent photoshoot pictures are now doing rounds on the internet.

In the photos that are surfacing on Instagram, Hina looks dazzling in a sky blue lehenga.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @hinakhan_love on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Oh My God you look soo Ravishing ????????????????? #hinakhan #akshara #yrkkh #girlpower #kkk8 #khatrokekhiladi8 #biggboss11 #sherkhan #stylediva #komolika #kasautizindagiki #stylediva #hotness #ravishing

A post shared by Hinaholic (@_hinakhanfc) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

HINA KHAN LONDON PHOTOSHOOT ??? … LOOKING SO GORGEOUS ? … @realhinakhan

A post shared by A FAN PAGE ?? (@keshav_loves_hina) on

