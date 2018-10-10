Hina Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot: See Pics

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Hina Khan’s recent photoshoot pictures are now doing rounds on the internet.

In the photos that are surfacing on Instagram, Hina looks dazzling in a sky blue lehenga.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: