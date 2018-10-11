Kerala CM Abused With Caste; Housewife Booked

Amid the Sabarimala protests going on in the state, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was abused and called derogatory names with his caste.

While the Sabarimala protests are going on in the state with various devotee organizations in the forefront, the Kerala government has stated that it will not forbid anyone from entering Sabarimala and that those women devotees who enter the temple will be given due protection.

It was amid these protests that Pathanamthitta native Mani Amma had abused the CM by calling him ‘Chokkan’ in a video which has gone viral.

???? ?????????????? ?????????? ???????? ??????? ???????????? ??????????? ????. ????? ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ??????? ??????????????? ? ??? ?????? ???????. ??????? ????????? ?????????? ???????. ???? ???????? ??????????????? ???????????????????? ?????????????????????? ?????? ????????? ????????????? ??????????. ??????????? ????????????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????????????????????? ????????? ?????????????? ??????????????????? ???????????? ??????????????????? ???????????. "????" ???? ???????????? ??????? ????????????? ???????????????? ?????????? ????????. ?????? ??????????? ??????????? ????????????????????? ?????? ??????????????? ?????????? ??????????????????… Gepostet von Syam Devaraj Meppurathu am Mittwoch, 10. Oktober 2018

Mani Amma and her companion had come to attend NSS march against the Supreme Court’s September 28th verdict on the Sabarimala case.

By birth, Pinaryi Vijayan is of Ezhava (Thiyya) caste. Towards the south of Kerala, Ezhava people are called as Chokkan as well in the olden days.

See the video many protests were raised by social media users.

A case has been filed by SNDP member V. Sunil Kumar had registered a case against Mani Amma.