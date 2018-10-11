Ruchi Recipe: Delicious Karemeen Fried With Green Pepper

Serve your family this delicious Karemeen Fried With Green Pepper with piping hot rice, moore curry and some pickle for a fulfilling lunch

Karemeen Fried With Green Pepper

Ingredients

Karemeen – 4

Green pepper – 3 stems crushed

Button onions -5

Ginger – ½ inch long

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Salt -to taste

Curry leaves – 2 strips

Coconut oil -1 cup

Method

Cleaning the Fish

Pearl Spot or Karemeen comes with a coat of thick scales. Slice them off with a sharp knife, keeping the head and tail intact. Rub the fish on a rough surface (on a cutting board) with salt, and clean inside out. Wash with clean water and soak them in curd/lemon juice, to get rid of the smell. Wait for half an hour and take the fish out of the curd/lemon juice and wash in clean water. Make slits through the fish diagonally.

Prepare the masala

Crush these ingredients items 2 to 7 together as marinate. Rub it all over the fish, inside out.

You can refrigerate this too a bit

earlier, after covering it for about half an hour for the masala to soak into the fish.

Take it out and fry in coconut oil both side until it turns dark brown.

Serve hot in a plantain leaf.