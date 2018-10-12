Latest NewscelebritiesFashion

Actresses Who Rocked In Classic White Tee And Jeans

Oct 12, 2018, 08:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

When it’s about fashion trends we always depend on our beautiful actresses. Till now actresses didn’t fail to amaze us with their stylish outfits.

Trends come and go but a few classic pieces in our wardrobe remain timeless! There is nothing more comfortable than a crisp white Tee that you can sport in all seasons! However, styling your white Tee the right way requires a little bit of trick and patience.

Let’s have a look at how our diva’s rocked in White Tee:

Katrina Kaif

Third party image reference

Deepika Padukone

Third party image reference

Parneeti Chopra

Third party image reference

Priyanka Chopra

Third party image reference

Kareena Kapoor

Third party image reference

Kangana

Third party image reference

 

