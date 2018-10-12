Popular Celebrity Hair Stylist Sapna Bhavnani Lashes Out At Amitabh Bachchan

After being criticized for being mum about India’s #MeToo movement, Amitabh Bachchan has finally broken his silence. “No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her workplace. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures are taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law,” he told. As soon as his statement got released, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhabhani lashed out at Big B.

This has to be the biggest lie ever. Sir the film Pink has released and gone and your image of being an activist will soon too. Your truth will come out very soon. Hope you are biting your hands cuz nails will not be enough. @SrBachchan #Metoo #MeTooIndia #comeoutwomen https://t.co/gMQXoRtPW3 — Sapna Moti Bhavnani (@sapnabhavnani) October 11, 2018