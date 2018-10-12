Fan questioned Pregnant Sania Mirza for wearing this Dress at baby Shower: See Pics

Speaking about celebrity trolling, ace tennis player Sania Mirza was trolled by the netizens recently. Now you must be wondering why? The thing is, she donned an outfit which didn’t go well with many social media users.

For those who don’t know, Sania Mirza and her hubby Shoaib Malik are going to be in the list of doting parents. The duo is all set to embrace parenthood.

This special occasion obviously calls for a celebration, and maybe that’s the reason why Sania and Shoaib had an adorable baby shower. Yes! The duo just looked super cute together. Check out the pics if you don’t believe me:

She is quite evidently enjoying this period of nine months and her social media posts are a proof. Pictures of her baby shower went viral on social media, in which Sania can be seen having some fun time with her family including Shoaib and sister Anam Malik.