Pregnant woman gang raped by three persons at home

In a shocking case, a pregnant woman was allegedly tortured and gang-raped by three men in Asansol district of West Bengal. The incident happened on Thursday, when the woman, who was four months pregnant was alone at home.

The three accused, who are said to be locals knocked on the door. The woman who is in her early 20s opened the door thinking it was her husband. They forcefully entered the house when she opened the door, tortured and took turns to rape her.

The incident came to light when her husband, a motor mechanic came back home and found his wife in an unconscious state.