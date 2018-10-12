IndiaNEWS

Pregnant woman gang raped by three persons at home

The incident came to light when her husband, a motor mechanic came back home and found his wife in an unconscious state.

Oct 12, 2018, 05:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking case, a pregnant woman was allegedly tortured and gang-raped by three men in Asansol district of West Bengal. The incident happened on Thursday, when the woman, who was four months pregnant was alone at home.

The three accused, who are said to be locals knocked on the door. The woman who is in her early 20s opened the door thinking it was her husband. They forcefully entered the house when she opened the door, tortured and took turns to rape her.

The incident came to light when her husband, a motor mechanic came back home and found his wife in an unconscious state.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 30, 2018, 02:39 pm IST

Here’s the list of most awaited big budget upcoming malayalam movies

Nov 27, 2017, 04:49 pm IST

Classmates reveals unknown truths about Aishwarya Rai

Sep 7, 2018, 08:37 am IST

Congress leader announces Rs 5 lakh for ‘cutting off” BJP MLA’s tongue

Jan 12, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

Tiger franchise third installment won’t have Salman Khan!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close