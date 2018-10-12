Rafale deal : PM Modi is corrupt, he must resign,says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi must resign because he compromised with national interest to benefit “his friend” Anil Ambani whose firm Reliance Defence was made an offset partner of French defence giant Dassault Aviation, which manufactures Rafale jet fighters.

Rahul Gandhi’s attack came a day after French journal Mediapart, in a report citing internal documents of Dassault Aviation, reiterated that the French defence giant was made to choose Ambani’s Reliance Defence as its offsets partner in India as a trade-off for getting the deal.

Taking a dig at Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi demanded an investigation against him. He said the prime minister’s role in the Rafale deal must be probed. Rahul Gandhi said the PM is a “corrupt man” who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of 36 Rafale aircraft.

Speaking about Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s three-day trip to France starting October 11, he said this trip is part of a “huge cover-up” by the government on the Rafale deal.