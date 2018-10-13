Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan gives major fitness goals with her latest pictures: See Pics

Oct 13, 2018, 03:35 pm IST
‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Hina Khan’s recent photoshoot pictures are now doing rounds on the internet.

In the picture, the gorgeous was seen wearing a light brown top, which was paired with multi-stripe baggy pants. Her hairdo added more beauty to the picture, as she kept open with some soft curls.

