Latest NewsInternational

Huge Bomb Blast At Wedding Party ; Five Killed

Oct 13, 2018, 01:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Five civilians were killed when a bomb exploded during a wedding ceremony in eastern Logar province Afghanistan.

Shah Poor Ahmadzai, the provincial police chief’s spokesman, says seven others were wounded in the attack late Friday, which took place in Mohammad Agha district.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial council member in Logar, confirmed the death toll.

He said the bomb was planted near the house where the wedding was taken place and targeted the participants of the wedding.

Ahmadzai said initial report show both the groom and bride were not hurt. An investigation was begun to find out more and the death toll could rise, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Priya
May 5, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

South Indian actress Priya Anand looks stunning and sexy in her latest stills : See Pics

, Kanchi Sankara Mutt’s senior seer Sri Jayendra Saraswathi
Mar 1, 2018, 10:15 am IST

Kanchi Seer final rest; LIVE UPDATES of the final journey

Jun 25, 2017, 10:05 am IST

British Parliament hit by cyber security attack

Mar 17, 2018, 01:54 pm IST

Traditional selling to digital marketing: advanced tech-Kolkata

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close