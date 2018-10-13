Huge Bomb Blast At Wedding Party ; Five Killed

Five civilians were killed when a bomb exploded during a wedding ceremony in eastern Logar province Afghanistan.

Shah Poor Ahmadzai, the provincial police chief’s spokesman, says seven others were wounded in the attack late Friday, which took place in Mohammad Agha district.

Mohammad Naser Ghairat, a provincial council member in Logar, confirmed the death toll.

He said the bomb was planted near the house where the wedding was taken place and targeted the participants of the wedding.

Ahmadzai said initial report show both the groom and bride were not hurt. An investigation was begun to find out more and the death toll could rise, he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.