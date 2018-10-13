Police officer shot dead in encounter with Gangster

A police officer died in a shootout with gangsters in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Friday. Ashish Kumar, the Station House Officer of Pasraha died on the spot, while another policeman was injured.

Ashish Kumar, 32, was leading his team late last night during an encounter with the dreaded Dinesh Muni gang in Salarpur diara (small island) on the Ganga River, on the outskirts of Khagaria.

After a tip off about the presence of Dinesh Muni and his men hiding in the area, the police officer took four of his men and raided the gangster’s hideout at about 2 am. The criminals started firing indiscriminately after seeing the police arrive. A fierce shootout followed. Ashish Kumar who shot on the chest died instantly, said the police.

Reports suggest a criminal belonging to the Dinesh Muni gang also died on the spot.