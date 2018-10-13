IndiaNEWS

Woman doctor found stabbed to death in her clinic

Oct 13, 2018, 08:48 am IST
Less than a minute

In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 42-year-old ayurvedic doctor was found dead inside her clinic in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Friday night. The doctor was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and neck.

The deceased was identified as Sarla Nath, who had a degree in Ayurvedic medicine and surgery. The body was found by her husband and her teenage daughter in her clinic, under the table.

According to a report by Times of India, Sarla’s 17-year-old daughter told police that on October 9 and 10, a 16-year-old girl along with her mother visited Sarla’s clinic and demanded to abort the minor girl’s foetus. Sarla denied the girl’s mother to do perform any illegal activity.

The family alleged their involvement in the murder.

Tags

Related Articles

filmmaker Tapkir
May 15, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Famous filmmaker found dead: Posted Suicide note on Facebook

Jul 3, 2018, 10:39 am IST

Alia Bhatt partying With Ex. Lover Sidharth Malhotra in Ranbir Kapoor’s Presence: Video

Apr 7, 2018, 08:50 pm IST

Just In: Several dead and many injured after car drives into crowd

Jul 16, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

Apple rejects Ad blocker updates from App Store

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close