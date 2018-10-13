Woman doctor found stabbed to death in her clinic

In a shocking case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 42-year-old ayurvedic doctor was found dead inside her clinic in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad on Friday night. The doctor was stabbed multiple times in the stomach and neck.

The deceased was identified as Sarla Nath, who had a degree in Ayurvedic medicine and surgery. The body was found by her husband and her teenage daughter in her clinic, under the table.

According to a report by Times of India, Sarla’s 17-year-old daughter told police that on October 9 and 10, a 16-year-old girl along with her mother visited Sarla’s clinic and demanded to abort the minor girl’s foetus. Sarla denied the girl’s mother to do perform any illegal activity.

The family alleged their involvement in the murder.