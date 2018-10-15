Judge’s Wife shot by official Gunman dies: Son declared “brain dead”

A judge’s wife, who was allegedly shot in a crowded market area in Gurgaon by his personal security guard, succumbed to injuries, while their 18-year-old son has been declared “brain dead”, officials said Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant’s wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market Saturday when they were shot by Mahipal. They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Regional Medical Officer, Gurgaon Civil Hospital, Pawan Choudhary confirmed the death of Ritu and said the post-mortem examination had been conducted. “The reason for Ritu’s death was excessive bleeding. A panel of three specialist doctors found two gunshot wounds on the right side and in the middle of the chest,” Chaudhary said.

Dhruv, who was shot in the head, is brain dead. He has been put on life support system. It would be a miracle if he is saved, the medical officer said. Mahipal was brought to a Gurgaon court at 1 pm which sent him to four-day police custody.

It has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case from all angles.

“Mahipal is frequently changing his statements and becomes furious whenever he is questioned. He said he was depressed due to family problems,” said a senior police officer, who is part of the interrogation team. “As per the statement of the accused, he was not happy with the behaviour of the victim’s family members. He was also upset due to frequent fights with his wife which was confirmed by his neighbours in police lines,” the officer told PTI.