Multi-National Company Employee Gangraped by Colleagues in Delhi

"We have conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses,"

Oct 15, 2018, 10:21 am IST
A woman employed with a multinational company (MNC) in west Delhi’s Dwarka was gang-raped allegedly by two of her colleagues late on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31), had offered her a lift in their car after office hours on Saturday evening. During the journey, the accused offered the victim a soft drink laced with sedatives and after consuming it, she became unconscious.

The victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where they took turns to rape her and after committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near her home at the Vasant Kunj area, an official of Dwarka north police station said.

The survivor managed her way home and revealed her ordeal to her family. On Sunday, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

“We have conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirms rape. The accused have been arrested from their houses,” the official further said.

