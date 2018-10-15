This Team Scored 596/3 in 50 overs, Score Board Will Shock You

Northern Districts, a women’s cricket team in Australia’s Adelaide, amassed a total of 596 for 3 in a 50-over match against Port Adelaide on Sunday. Northern Districts were powered by centuries from Tegan McPharlin, Sam Betts, Tabitha Saville and Darcie Brown in an SACA PC Statewide Super Women’s 1st Grade match against Port Adelaide. Districts went on to win by 571 runs after Port Adelaide could manage just 25 runs. Check out the scorecard:

Scoring at an unreal price of 12 runs per over, McPharlin top-scored with 130 off 80, Betts slammed unbeaten 124 off 71, Saville blasted 56-ball 120 whereas Brown remained unbeaten on 117 from 84. The innings noticed 64 fours whereas, surprisingly, simply three sixes. En path to the report whole, Northern Districts, often known as Jets, had been helped by some wayward bowling from Port Adelaide who conceded 88 extras – 75 of them being wides.

Jets women’s cricket director Jeanette Beazleigh said, “A few of us were wondering if it was a world record or whatever – it’s definitely a club record and we’re pretty sure it’s a SACA (SA Cricket Association) record.”