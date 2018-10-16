Final Phase Polling Undergoes In Jammu Kashmir

And TODAY the final phase of polling is undergoing in the state of Jammu Kashmir.

The fourth polling began at 06:00 AM and is expected to end at 04:00 PM where it takes place in 37 wards central Kashmir’s Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.

The security has been beefed up in polling stations and a thorough check-up is being done on vehicles.

In the final phase, the electorate will seal the fate of 156 candidates in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. As many as 260 candidates will be contesting for 132 wards.

Among the three polling phases, maximum voter turnout was recorded in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir (56.7%), while least voter turnout was registered during the third phase (16.4%).

This is the first local body polls that takes place after 13 years and is also boycotted by the main parties of the state- National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Republic (PDP).