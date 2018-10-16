‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ 20th anniversary celebrations- Watch Video

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completes 20 years today. The film’s anniversary was celebrated with much fervour and various B-Town biggies attended the event at JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu.
View this post on Instagram
#ranimukherjee #shahrukhkhan #kajoldevgan #kuchkuchhotahain20years bash @viralbhayani
The event saw the lead star cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji twin in black outfits along with the director, K Jo.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the pics from the event here:
Post Your Comments