‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ 20th anniversary celebrations- Watch Video

Oct 16, 2018, 10:53 pm IST
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ completes 20 years today. The film’s anniversary was celebrated with much fervour and various B-Town biggies attended the event at JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ranimukherjee #shahrukhkhan #kajoldevgan #kuchkuchhotahain20years bash @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


The event saw the lead star cast of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji twin in black outfits along with the director, K Jo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#jhanvikapoor #kuchkuchhotahain20years bash @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Check out the pics from the event here:

