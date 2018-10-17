Man shot dead inside crowded Durga Puja pandal : Watch Video

A history-sheeter was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a crowded Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Balmiki. The murder was caught on camera. Visual shows at least three to four attackers opening fire on Neeraj when the pandal was crowded with devotees.

Clad in a black t-shirt and a red cap, a man enters the pandal and meets Neeraj who was sitting with a few people at one side inside the pandal. After a few seconds, the man pretends to leave. However, as soon as he turns, he pulls out his pistol and fires on Neeraj. Two more persons waiting near the crime scene also joined the first attacker and opened fired on Neeraj. One of them also hurled a bomb on Neeraj.