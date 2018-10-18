IndiaNEWS

Bangladeshi man arrested with fake Indian passport

After interrogation, the foreigner was handed over to the police for further action

Oct 18, 2018, 04:24 pm IST
A Bangladesh national was arrested in Chennai for trying to fly to Colombo with a fake Indian passport, officials said.

Mitra, 37, was detained for interrogation on suspicion by the immigration authorities when he was about to board a Colombo-bound flight, they said.

Enquiries revealed Mitra had arrived from the neighbouring country by road without valid papers and tried to take the plane to Colombo by using the fake passport, the officials said.

After interrogation, the foreigner was handed over to the police for further action, they added.

