Former Chief Minister’s son quits BJP, three months after joining party

Mahendrasinh Vaghela, the son of former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. He had joined the saffron party three months ago.

In his resignation letter to state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani, Mahendrasinh Vaghela said he was resigning because of personal reasons.

In 2017, Mahendrasinh Vaghela left the Congress as part of a protest led by his father. On July 21, 2017, Shankarsinh Vaghela had quit all party posts within the Congress and stepped down as the leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly. In August 2017, Shankarsinh Vaghela even resigned from his position as a Member of Gujarat’s Legislative Assembly.

The senior party leader had quit the Congress after reports emerged that he had demanded to be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections. However, he was told that it would be unfair to select him over other Gujarat party leaders such as Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki. Shankersinh Vaghela had defied the Congress’ whip in the Rajya Sabha election held in Gujarat in August last year and had voted for the BJP.

Later, Shankersinh Vaghela’s Jan Vikalp Morcha tied up with the All India Hindustan Congress Party to contest the Gujarat Assembly elections.