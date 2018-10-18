Latest NewsIndia

Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Through Whatsapp

Oct 18, 2018, 07:43 pm IST
Triple Talaq may have been banned but it continues to be practised as a 26-year-old Muslim man in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra tried it in the worst possible fashion. He has given triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp, and was booked following a complaint lodged by her, police said on Thursday.  It was Javed Saber Pathan, a resident of Khandala village in Vaijapur taluka in the district who was booked on Wednesday under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, a police officer said.

“Javed had married Shabana Nisar Shaikh alias Sabha in December 2016. After a year of peaceful marriage, issues started popping up between them. Around September 9 (2018), Javed left his wife at her aunt’s house in Kannad tehsil (in the district), and did not come back to take her back. Shabana’s parents had tried to patch their issues but surprising everybody, Javed sent a triple talaq message on her WhatsApp,” he added.

Shabana lodged a complaint against him with Vaijapur police station on Wednesday, following which a case was registered, Kulkarni said. Javed was yet to be arrested, the inspector said adding that an investigation has been launched into the case.

