Chocolate Appam Cake Pops- A Fusion Indian Dessert

Have you tried Unni Appam that is softer than cake and is in chocolate? No? Then try out Chocolate Appam Cake Pops

Chocolate Appam Cake Pops

Ingredients

1 cup Maida (plain flour) ½ cup

Curd ¾ cup

Powdered Sugar ½ cup

Milk ½ cup

Oil 1 tsp

Baking Powder ½ tsp

Baking Soda 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder 1 tsp

Vanilla Essence

How to Make