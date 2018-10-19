Chocolate Appam Cake Pops- A Fusion Indian Dessert

Have you tried Unni Appam that is softer than cake and is in chocolate? No? Then try out Chocolate Appam Cake Pops
Chocolate Appam Cake Pops
Ingredients
- 1 cup Maida (plain flour) ½ cup
- Curd ¾ cup
- Powdered Sugar ½ cup
- Milk ½ cup
- Oil 1 tsp
- Baking Powder ½ tsp
- Baking Soda 3 tbsp
- Cocoa powder 1 tsp
- Vanilla Essence
How to Make
- Sieve together maida, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.
- Whisk together oil and curd for 2 mins.
- Mix dry ingredients to it
- Add milk little at a time. Add vanilla essence
- Grease the appam pan with oil.
- Add batter and tap it.
- Cook on a low flame.
- Cover and cook for 2 mins.
- Take it off the heat.
- Flip and cook uncovered for ½ min.
- Drizzle chocolate syrup.
