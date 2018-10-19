RecipeFood

Chocolate Appam Cake Pops- A Fusion Indian Dessert

Oct 19, 2018, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute
Chocolate Appam Cake Pops for dessert

Have you tried Unni Appam that is softer than cake and is in chocolate? No? Then try out Chocolate Appam Cake Pops

Chocolate Appam Cake Pops

Chocolate Appam Cake Pops

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Maida (plain flour) ½ cup
  • Curd ¾ cup
  • Powdered Sugar ½ cup
  • Milk ½ cup
  • Oil 1 tsp
  • Baking Powder ½ tsp
  • Baking Soda 3 tbsp
  • Cocoa powder 1 tsp
  • Vanilla Essence

How to Make

  • Sieve together maida, cocoa, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.
  • Whisk together oil and curd for 2 mins.
  • Mix dry ingredients to it
  • Add milk little at a time. Add vanilla essence
  • Grease the appam pan with oil.
  • Add batter and tap it.
  • Cook on a low flame.
  • Cover and cook for 2 mins.
  • Take it off the heat.
  • Flip and cook uncovered for ½ min.
  • Drizzle chocolate syrup.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 4, 2018, 02:23 pm IST

Simple Homemade Whole Wheat Bread With Mango Milkshake

Oats Puttu
Sep 9, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

Delicious Kerala-Style Oats Puttu & Onion Tomato Curry

Oct 17, 2018, 02:11 pm IST

Must Try Street Food During Durga Puja- Ghungi

Jan 9, 2018, 04:33 pm IST

Spicy Jackfruit pickle: Recipe

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close