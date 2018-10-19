Diwali Special Recipe : Aubergine Salad

Ingredients

2 small aubergines

1 tbsp. wine Vinegar

1 Onion

4 Tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 level tablespoons finely chopped fresh Basil (optional)

3 tbsp. Olive oil

How to Make Aubergine Salad

Place the aubergines in a large saucepan of boiling salted water and cook for 20 minutes.

Drain and cool. Peel and finely chop onion.

Cover tomatoes with boiling water, leave 30 seconds, drain and skin, chop roughly.

When cool enough to handle, peel the aubergines and dice flesh.

Combine prepared vegetables in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Mix oil and vinegar together and pour over vegetables and mix lightly. Sprinkle with herbs, if using.