Diwali Special Recipe : Carrot and Orange Salad

Ingredients
450 gms. Carrots
2 Oranges
50 gms. seedless Raisins
3 tbsp. oil
1 tbsp. wine Vinegar
Pinch of castor Sugar
Pinch of dry mustard
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
How to Make Carrot and Orange Salad
Peel or scrape carrots. Finely grate into a bowl.
Using a sharp knife, cut rind and pith from oranges.
Then holding oranges over plate to catch juice, cut out segments of orange between membranes.
Add orange segments to carrots with raisins.
Place oranges, juice, oil and remaining ingredients in a jar and shake well.
Pour over salad and mix well.
Post Your Comments