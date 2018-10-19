Diwali Special Recipe : Carrot and Orange Salad

Ingredients

450 gms. Carrots

2 Oranges

50 gms. seedless Raisins

3 tbsp. oil

1 tbsp. wine Vinegar

Pinch of castor Sugar

Pinch of dry mustard

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

How to Make Carrot and Orange Salad

Peel or scrape carrots. Finely grate into a bowl.

Using a sharp knife, cut rind and pith from oranges.

Then holding oranges over plate to catch juice, cut out segments of orange between membranes.

Add orange segments to carrots with raisins.

Place oranges, juice, oil and remaining ingredients in a jar and shake well.

Pour over salad and mix well.