Diwali Special Recipe : Jellied Mango Pudding

Ingredients

3 cups Coconut Milk

150 gms. Sugar

1 tbsp. powdered gelatin

1 Egg yolk

1 large ripe mango, stoned and pureed

4 slices ripe Jackfruit or pineapple, quartered

1 banana, cut into diagonal slices

1 kiwi fruit, sliced

4 lychees, peeled

2 passion fruit, split open, to decorate

How to Make Jellied Mango Pudding

In a heavy pan, heat the coconut milk with the sugar stirring all the time until it has dissolved.

Add the gelatin and keep stirring until it has dissolved. Remove from the heat.

Put the egg yolk in a bowl and beat together with the mango puree.

Add the mixture to the coconut milk and stir until smooth.

Spoon the mixture into individual, lightly chilled moulds and leave to cool.

Chill for 3-4 hours until set.

To serve, arrange the fruit on individual plates, leaving enough room for the jellies.

Dip the base of each mould briefly into hot water and then invert the puddings on to the plates.

Lift off the moulds and decorate with passion fruit pulp.