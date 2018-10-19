NEWSRecipe

Diwali Special Recipe : Quick Mysore Pak

Oct 19, 2018, 07:49 pm IST
Ingredients

1 cup besan (gram flour)
2 ½ cups Sugar
1 ½ cups Ghee
1 tsp. Cardamom powder

How to Make Quick Mysore Pak

Roast the gram flour on a very low fire.
Melt the ghee and mix with the roasted flour with 1 cup ghee.
Make one thread consistency sugar syrup and slowly add the ghee flour mixture and stir constantly.
When all the mixture is poured, keep stirring adding the ½ cup ghee slowly without the mixture burning or sticking to the pan.
Add the crushed cardamom powder. When done, pour on a greased thali and cool. Cut into diamond shapes.

