Diwali Special Recipe : Quick Mysore Pak

Ingredients

1 cup besan (gram flour)

2 ½ cups Sugar

1 ½ cups Ghee

1 tsp. Cardamom powder

How to Make Quick Mysore Pak

Roast the gram flour on a very low fire.

Melt the ghee and mix with the roasted flour with 1 cup ghee.

Make one thread consistency sugar syrup and slowly add the ghee flour mixture and stir constantly.

When all the mixture is poured, keep stirring adding the ½ cup ghee slowly without the mixture burning or sticking to the pan.

Add the crushed cardamom powder. When done, pour on a greased thali and cool. Cut into diamond shapes.