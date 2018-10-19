Diwali Special Recipe : Whole Wheat Raspberry Coconut Muffins

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups all purpose white flour

1 ¾ cups whole Wheat flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ cup Coconut oil, melted and cooked

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup Milk

¼ cup firmly packed light Brown sugar

2 cups Raspberries

2 tbsp. dried coconut

How to Make Whole Wheat Raspberry Coconut Muffins

Line a 12 cup muffin pan with paper muffin liners.

Sift the flours and baking powder into a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, eggs, milk, and sugar.

Then pour into the dry ingredients and mix together until just combined – do not overmix.

Gently stir in the raspberries, then spoon the batter into the paper cases and sprinkle with the dried coconut.

Bake in a preheated oven, at 400 degrees F, for 20 mins.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool.