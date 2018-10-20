J&K Municipal Polls : Massive Victory For BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation polls while Independent candidates have won a majority number of seats in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation. Counting took place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Of the 74 wards in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Independent candidates won 49 seats, Congress got 12 seats, BJP secured four while in one ward no votes were polled and 8 seats remained uncontested. In the 75-seat Jammu Municipal Corporation polls the BJP secured 43 seats, Congress won 14 while Independent candidates got 18 seats.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) which has emerged as the single largest party of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a quote to PTI said that they were ready to join hands with ‘secular-minded’ winning candidates or groups to form the new municipal body. “I would appeal all the winning candidates who have secular ideology and believe in this mission of not having a communal (forces) backed committee or mayor at least in Srinagar (Municipal Corporation). We are ready to go with or take along any group which comes forward to stop communal forces,” JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir told reporters in Srinagar.

Election to the urban local body polls was held in four phases from October 8 to October 16. There are over 3,000 candidates who contested the 1,145 wards across the state. In Kashmir, which has 598 wards, at least 231 candidates were elected unopposed while no candidates contested in 181 wards. Three seats have been declared so far.