Mollywood Actress who once were child artist you never knew

Some child artistes who mesmerise the audience with their naïve performance and even gone ahead to become popular stars. But you will be surprised to know that these actresses were once child artists.

Take a look at the actresses who were once a child artist and you probably don’t know:

Namitha Pramod

She was a popular face in Malayalam TV serials and one of her most popular roles was in the serial Ente Manasa Puthri, where she played the role of a girl named Anjali. Later, she debuted as a lead actress through Sathyan Anthikkad’s Puthiya Theerangal

Nithya Menen

Very few knows that Nitya Menen made her debut in films as a child artist. She had appeared in a small role in the English film ‘The Monkey Who Knew Too Much’.

Keerthy Suresh

She was seen as a child artist in films like Pilots, Achaneyanenikkishtam, Kuberan etc, which were produced by her home banner. It was through Priyadarshan’s Geethanjali that she became a lead actress.