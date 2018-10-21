Styling Up-Dos: Step By Step Procedure

Twist your ponytail and tie it to make a bun. After you make a high ponytail on your head, hold the ends of your hair and twist it into a rope. Then, wrap your twisted hair around your hair tie until you reach the end. Secure your hair around your ponytail using another hair tie.

You can also support your bun by placing a few bobby pins to the front, back, and sides of your bun. Spray with a little hairspray to finish!

To make a messy bun, shake your head and pull out a few pieces of hair from your bun. This creates an effortless look.

You can situate your bun on the top of your head, base of your neck, or anywhere in between. A bun-former or sock can add volume to your bun if your hair is thin.