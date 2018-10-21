Styling Up-Dos: Step By Step Procedure

Twist your ponytail and tie it to make a bun. After you make a high ponytail on your head, hold the ends of your hair and twist it into a rope. Then, wrap your twisted hair around your hair tie until you reach the end. Secure your hair around your ponytail using another hair tie.
- You can also support your bun by placing a few bobby pins to the front, back, and sides of your bun. Spray with a little hairspray to finish!
- To make a messy bun, shake your head and pull out a few pieces of hair from your bun. This creates an effortless look.
- You can situate your bun on the top of your head, base of your neck, or anywhere in between. A bun-former or sock can add volume to your bun if your hair is thin.
