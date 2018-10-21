Latest NewsBeauty

Styling Up-Dos: Step By Step Procedure

Oct 21, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Twist your ponytail and tie it to make a bun. After you make a high ponytail on your head, hold the ends of your hair and twist it into a rope. Then, wrap your twisted hair around your hair tie until you reach the end. Secure your hair around your ponytail using another hair tie.

  • You can also support your bun by placing a few bobby pins to the front, back, and sides of your bun. Spray with a little hairspray to finish!
  • To make a messy bun, shake your head and pull out a few pieces of hair from your bun. This creates an effortless look.
  • You can situate your bun on the top of your head, base of your neck, or anywhere in between. A bun-former or sock can add volume to your bun if your hair is thin.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 2, 2018, 07:29 am IST

WhatsApp stops working on these smartphone : Check your status

Sep 19, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Angry Owner Dumps Pegasus 500 bike in Garbage, Royal Enfield Apologized

finally-hardik-pandiya-revealed-who-is-she
Mar 17, 2018, 11:17 am IST

Finally, Hardik Pandiya revealed Who is she?….

Jan 17, 2018, 07:43 am IST

Railway tickets to cost more

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close