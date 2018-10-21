Yes, BJP is Going to Bring Magicians Against Congress!

With every election, you hope your favourite party would do some magic to come into power, but then BJP has employed magicians to do the job for them in Madhyapradesh elections. Guess What?BJP would be using magicians to highlight the work done by it in the last 15 years and compare it with that of the previous Congress government, state BJP spokesman, Rajnish Agrawal told PTI.

We have plans to hire magicians for campaigning and publicity, magic shows would be organised at market places to reach out to voters, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. With this art, we are going to tell people about what the BJP government has done for people, especially the weaker sections of society in Madhya Pradesh in the last 15 years”.

Agarwal said that the allocation of money for getting this done has already started. Congress, meanwhile Congress is going out and out with their Hindu card to win the elections. A technique already employed in the elections in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is using it even more powerfully in MadhyaPradesh. In a state where Hindu’s are the majority, Rahul Gandhi has made visiting temples an integral part of his campaign.

Until the elections are over, Congress has decided not to give much weight to the words of people like Digvijay Singh, who often talks about Hindu terror. About 90 percent of the population of Madhyapradesh are Hindus.