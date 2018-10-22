Diwali Special Recipe : Crispy Corn Fritters

Ingredients

3 Corn cobs

1 Garlic clove, crushed

Small bunch fresh coriander, chopped

1 small fresh red or green chilli, seeded and finely chopped

1 spring onion, chopped

1 tbsp. soya sauce

¼ cup Rice flour or plain all purpose flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

4 tbsp. water

Oil for shallow frying

Salt and ground black pepper

Sweet chilli sauce, to serve

How to Make Crispy Corn Fritters

Slice the kernels from the cobs into a large bowl.

Add the garlic, chopped coriander leaves, red or green chilli, spring onion, soya sauce, flour, beaten eggs and water, mix well and season.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan.

Add the spoonfuls of the corn mixture gently spreading each one with the back of the spoon to make a roundish fritter.

Cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.

Drain and serve hot with sweet chilli sauce.