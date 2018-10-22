Diwali Special Recipe : Onion Bhajia

Ingredients

2 large Onions

2 cups gram flour

½ tsp. chilli powder

1 tsp. ground Turmeric

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. Asafoetida

½ tsp. each nigella, fennel, cumin and Onion seeds, coarsely crushed

2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped

2 cups fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Vegetable oil for deep frying

Salt to taste

How to Make Onion Bhajia

Using a sharp knife, slice the onions into thin rounds.

Separate the slices and set them aside on a plate.

In a bowl, mix together the flour, chilli powder, ground turmeric, baking powder, and asafoetida.

Add salt to taste. Sift the mixture into a large mixing bowl.

Add the coarsely crushed seeds, onion slices, green chillies and fresh coriander and toss together well.

Add enough cold water to make a paste, then stir in more water to make a thick batter that coats the onions and spices.

Heat enough oil in a wok for deep frying.

Drop spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil and fry the bhajias until they are golden brown.

Leave enough space to turn the bhajias. Drain well and serve hot.

Note:

This versatile batter can be used with other vegetables, including bhindi, cauliflower and broccoli.