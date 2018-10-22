NEWSRecipe

Diwali Special Recipe : Potato Cakes with Stuffing

Oct 22, 2018, 08:14 pm IST
Ingredients

1 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 large onion, freshly chopped
2 Garlic cloves, finely crushed
5 cm piece fresh root ginger, finely crushed
225 ground minced Meat
¼ cup peas, boiled
Juice of 1 Lemon
900 gms. potatoes, boiled and mashed
2 eggs, beaten
Dry breadcrumbs for coating
Vegetable oil for shallow frying
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. ground cumin
2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped
2 tbsp. each chopped fresh coriander and Mint
Salt to taste
Lemon wedges and salad leaves to serve

How to Make Potato Cakes with Stuffing

  • Heat oil and fry the onion, garlic, ginger, coriander, cumin, chillies and chopped herbs until the onion is translucent.
  • Add the minced meat and peas and fry well until the meat is cooked, then season to taste with salt and lemon juice.
  • The mixture should be very dry.
  • Divide the mashed potatoes into 8-10 portions, take one portion at a time and flatten into a pancake in the palm of your hand.
  • Place a spoonful of the meat in the centre and gather the sides together to enclose the meat.
  • Flatten it slightly and make a round.
  • Dip the cakes in beaten egg and then coat in breadcrumbs.
  • Set aside to chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.
  • Heat the oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the cakes until brown and crisp all over.
  • Serve them hot with lemon wedges on a bed of salad leaves.

