Diwali Special Recipe : Potato Cakes with Stuffing

Ingredients
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 large onion, freshly chopped
2 Garlic cloves, finely crushed
5 cm piece fresh root ginger, finely crushed
225 ground minced Meat
¼ cup peas, boiled
Juice of 1 Lemon
900 gms. potatoes, boiled and mashed
2 eggs, beaten
Dry breadcrumbs for coating
Vegetable oil for shallow frying
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 tsp. ground cumin
2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped
2 tbsp. each chopped fresh coriander and Mint
Salt to taste
Lemon wedges and salad leaves to serve
How to Make Potato Cakes with Stuffing
- Heat oil and fry the onion, garlic, ginger, coriander, cumin, chillies and chopped herbs until the onion is translucent.
- Add the minced meat and peas and fry well until the meat is cooked, then season to taste with salt and lemon juice.
- The mixture should be very dry.
- Divide the mashed potatoes into 8-10 portions, take one portion at a time and flatten into a pancake in the palm of your hand.
- Place a spoonful of the meat in the centre and gather the sides together to enclose the meat.
- Flatten it slightly and make a round.
- Dip the cakes in beaten egg and then coat in breadcrumbs.
- Set aside to chill in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the cakes until brown and crisp all over.
- Serve them hot with lemon wedges on a bed of salad leaves.
