Diwali Special Recipe : Potato Cakes with Stuffing

Ingredients

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 large onion, freshly chopped

2 Garlic cloves, finely crushed

5 cm piece fresh root ginger, finely crushed

225 ground minced Meat

¼ cup peas, boiled

Juice of 1 Lemon

900 gms. potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 eggs, beaten

Dry breadcrumbs for coating

Vegetable oil for shallow frying

1 tsp. ground coriander

1 tsp. ground cumin

2 fresh green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp. each chopped fresh coriander and Mint

Salt to taste

Lemon wedges and salad leaves to serve

How to Make Potato Cakes with Stuffing