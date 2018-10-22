Diwali Special Recipe : Red Pepper and Coconut Curry

Ingredients

1 tsp. Tamarind paste

1 tsp. Turmeric

½ tsp. chilli powder

1 tbsp. Mango juice

½ tbsp. Coconut oil

1 tsp. Mustard Seeds

2 tsp. Cumin seeds

2 Garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, sliced

1 tsp. prepared minced Ginger

3 ½ cups Coconut Milk

1 ¾ cups peeled, sliced and chopped Butternut squash

1 potato, peeled and chopped

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and chopped

1 parsnip, peeled and chopped

1 cup Cauliflower florets

To serve:

2 tbsp. chopped Cilantro

2 tbsp. sliced Almonds

How to Make Red Pepper and Coconut Curry

To make a spice paste, place the tamarind paste, powdered spices and mango juice in a food processor or small blender and blend together. Set aside.

Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the mustard seeds, and cumin seeds, and cook until the mustard seeds begin to pop.

Add the garlic, onion and ginger and cook for another 3-4 minutes until softened.

Add the spice paste and cook, stirring for 1 minute, then pour in the coconut milk and bring to a boil.

Add the vegetables, and simmer for 20-25 minutes.

Serve sprinkled with chopped cilantro and slivered almonds.