Diwali Special Recipe : Roasted Coconut Cashewnuts

Ingredients

1 tbsp. groundnut (peanut) oil

2 tbsp. clear Honey

2 cups Cashewnuts

1 ½ cups desiccated Coconut

2 small fresh red chillies, seeded and finely chopped

Salt and ground black pepper

How to Make Roasted Coconut Cashewnuts

Heat oil in a wok and stir in the honey.

After a few seconds, add the nuts and coconut, and stir fry until both are golden brown.

Add the chillies, with salt and pepper to taste.

Toss until all the ingredients are well mixed.

Serve warm or cooled in paper cones or on saucers.