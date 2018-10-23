NEWSRecipe

Diwali Special Recipe : Black Rice Pudding

Oct 23, 2018, 10:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

½ cup black glutinous Rice
2 cups water
1 cm piece fresh root ginger, bruised
¼ cup soft Brown sugar
¼ cup white Sugar
1 and ¼ cup Coconut milk, to serve

How to Make Black Rice Pudding

Put the black glutinous rice in a sieve (strainer) and rinse well under cold running water.
Drain and put in a large pan, with the water.
Bring to the boil and stir to prevent the rice from getting on the base of the pan.
Cover and cook for about 30 minutes.
Add the ginger and both the brown and white sugar.
Cook for a further 15 minutes, adding a little more water if necessary until the rice is cooked and porridge-like.
Remove the ginger and serve warm, in bowls, topped with coconut milk or cream.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 9, 2018, 11:21 am IST

Aishwarya Rai’s Rare Photoshoots For Local Ad Campaigns; The Real Talent And Beauty

Jul 2, 2018, 09:03 pm IST

Indian farmer commits suicide

SHAHNAWAZ_HUSSAIN
Mar 17, 2018, 09:14 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘tired’ remark : Congress is tired not India , says BJP

Oct 3, 2017, 05:03 pm IST

Man dies as his clothes catch fire while smoking

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close