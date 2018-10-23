(Video)Teen Boy Steals Mom’s BMW. Watch the Moment She Catches Him

It’s not unnatural for a boy to feel the urge to take their parent’s car for a spin. But then not too many teens actually end up doing it. But this mischievous 13-year-old boy in El Paso is daring but then he landed himself in quite the pickle after stealing his mom’s brand new BMW. His sister had caught the exact moment she got busted.

Liza Renee Campero, his sister, in a tweet said “My 13-year-old brother disconnected the WiFi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new BMW to his gf’s house I shouldn’t be laughing but damn,”

The boy was busted following a chase. The thread has gone insanely viral all over the internet. The final video shows the mother spotting her car on the road and immediately rolling down her window. “Pull over now!” she can be heard screaming. Watch the video.