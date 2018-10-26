Asin shares daughter’s first pic on her baby girl’s birthday; See Pics

Asin was expecting her first baby until she shared a photo with a baby bump closer to her due in October 2017. And ever since, she shared no photo of her baby girl except for the one which had her baby’s feet wearing Asin’s wedding ring which she had posted on their 2nd wedding anniversary, earlier this year.

Asin has shared several photos from her daughter ‘Arin’s’ first birthday bash. It was a pink-themed party organised with so much love. In fact, there was also this corner which said, ‘All the places you will go’ which basically was the mom-and-dad telling their one-year-old to fly and explore and there…you get to see the little one looking like an angel in pink.

Take a look at the pictures below: