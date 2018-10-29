Beauty Benefits Of Garlic You Never Knew

Benefits Of Garlic For Skin

The garlic benefits for skin are explained in greater detail below. Know how to apply garlic on face and skin for good results.

Reduces Acne

Garlic is a powerful antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Since acne is caused due to over-accumulation of toxins, clogged pores, and bacterial infections – garlic can be used to reduce acne.

How To Use Garlic For Reducing Acne

You can eat 1 clove of raw garlic followed by a glass of cold water. Also, make sure you keep yourself hydrated and clean your skin every 3 hours.

Soothes Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease, and the symptoms are red, scaly, and itchy skin that affect the scalp, elbows, and knees. It is not curable but consuming garlic can help reduce the disease symptoms. Psoriasis is caused due to inflammation, and since garlic is a strong anti-inflammatory agent, many recommend the use of garlic to reduce psoriasis. However, there is no direct scientific evidence to prove this.

How To Use Garlic For Reducing Psoriasis

Consume 3 cloves of raw garlic with leek, broccoli, and beetroot juice.

Garlic Delays Aging

Skin ageing occurs due to stress, unhealthy habits, stress, inflammation, genes etc. S-allyl cysteine, found in garlic helps protect the skin from UV damage and wrinkling. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds present in garlic help scavenge the oxygen radicals thereby reducing stress. Moreover, scientists have also found that garlic induces the synthesis of normal human skin cells in the lab.

How To Use Garlic For Delaying Wrinkles

Consume one clove of raw garlic with honey and lemon the first thing in the morning. You can also add raw chopped garlic to Triphala water and drink it in the morning.

Removes Stretch Mark

The moment you hear about stretch marks, all you wish is for them to vanish! Well, they are stubborn, and our skin is elastic. To reduce stretch marks can take a long time if you don’t put in extra effort to get rid of them. Hot oil massage with garlic may help reduce stretch marks, and you must try it with olive oil or mustard oil.

How To Use Garlic To Remove Stretch Marks

Heat mustard oil and add 2-3 cloves of garlic. When you start to smell the garlic, remove from flame and let it cool down a bit. You can use it when it’s still warm. Massage in circular motion.

Eczema

Dry, itchy, flaky, rough, and inflamed skin is known as eczema. It is caused due to inflammation triggered by an allergic reaction. Garlic has anti-inflammatory properties and thus believed to be effective against eczema. But there is no solid scientific backing this theory. So, talk to your doctor before consuming garlic to reduce symptoms of eczema.

How To Use Garlic To Remove Stretch Marks

Consume 1-2 raw garlic cloves with room temperature water.

Treats Athlete’s Foot

Athlete’s foot is caused due to a fungal or yeast infection, also known as tinea pedis (ringworm of the foot). Garlic is an antifungal agent and can be used to treat ringworm of the foot.

How To Use Garlic To Treat Athlete’s Foot

Consume 2 garlic cloves with leek juice in the morning.

Benefits Of Garlic For Hair

Ever thought of what are the uses of garlic for hair. But hey, even consuming raw garlic can have benefits for your hair – they can improve hair health and appearance.

Ever thought of what are the uses of garlic for hair. But hey, even consuming raw garlic can have benefits for your hair – they can improve hair health and appearance. Prevents Hair Loss

Hair loss is a serious problem these days. Pollution, impure water, bad eating habits, stress etc. all add up to rapid hair loss. Scientists have found that garlic gel, along with betamethasone valerate can help prevent hair loss.

How To Use Garlic To Prevent Hair Loss

Consume 1 raw garlic clove with a spinach smoothie. Also, add lots of garlic in cooked fish to prevent hair loss.