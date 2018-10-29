Footballer proposed to girlfriend during his Goal Celebration: Video

Sublime to the ridiculous, there have been some extraordinary goal scoring celebrations witnessed on a football field. On Sunday Venezuelan footballer Eduard Bello brought a whole new celebration to the pitch in a match between Everton and Antofagasta in Chilean League.

As reported by Sportbible, Bello gave his side Antofagasta the lead in the second minute of the game and grabbed a ring from the coaching staff and ran towards his girlfriend sitting in the crowd to propose.

Antofagasta’s Venezuelan striker Eduard Bello makes it 1-0 and celebrates by jumping into the stands to ask his girlfriend to marry him. Probably gets booked by the ref straight after. pic.twitter.com/PkdUUmsA1t — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) October 28, 2018

She said yes and then the couple embraced to celebrate the moment. The two, however, couldn’t enjoy the moment for too long as Bello had to return to the field.

Everton took the lead in the first half with goals in the 40th and 44th minute but Bello equalized in the second half. Unfortunately for him, Everton scored the winner late in the second half to condemn Antofagasta to a 3-2 defeat and that came after Bello had been substituted with an injury after a bad tackle.