Latest NewsSports

Footballer proposed to girlfriend during his Goal Celebration: Video

Everton took the lead in the first half with goals in the 40th and 44th minute but Bello equalized in the second half. Unfortunately for him,

Oct 29, 2018, 11:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Sublime to the ridiculous, there have been some extraordinary goal scoring celebrations witnessed on a football field. On Sunday Venezuelan footballer Eduard Bello brought a whole new celebration to the pitch in a match between Everton and Antofagasta in Chilean League.

As reported by Sportbible, Bello gave his side Antofagasta the lead in the second minute of the game and grabbed a ring from the coaching staff and ran towards his girlfriend sitting in the crowd to propose.

She said yes and then the couple embraced to celebrate the moment. The two, however, couldn’t enjoy the moment for too long as Bello had to return to the field.

Everton took the lead in the first half with goals in the 40th and 44th minute but Bello equalized in the second half. Unfortunately for him, Everton scored the winner late in the second half to condemn Antofagasta to a 3-2 defeat and that came after Bello had been substituted with an injury after a bad tackle.

Tags

Related Articles

salman-khan-wedding
Mar 10, 2018, 10:18 am IST

These pictures of Salman Khan at the wedding function will make you smile!

Dec 9, 2017, 11:36 pm IST

Naughty tattoo in Groin area spoils teens sex life: Here is how she recovered

Rajya Sabha
Mar 23, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

Rajya Sabha Elections in 7 states today: LIVE UPDATES

Feb 3, 2018, 10:08 pm IST

Air travel now cheaper than taking auto-rickshaws, says Union Minister

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close