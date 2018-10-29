Latest Newscelebrities

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in her Pre-Wedding Celebration: See Pics

Oct 29, 2018, 07:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding celebrations have begun and we cannot keep calm. On Sunday night, Priyanka’s BFFs Mubina Rattonsey and manager Anjula Acharia threw a beautiful and amazing Tiffany and Co. themed bridal shower for her. Hollywood actors Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o also joined it.

Priyanka looked dreamy in the frilly white bridal dress. Priyanka and Nick are together in New York since few days. Although the duo has not confirmed their wedding dates they are likely to get married in a three-day function at a palace in Jodhpur in December. The duo got engaged on August 18, 2018.

Check out  Priyanka’s bridal shower pics below:

