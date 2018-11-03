Latest Newscelebrities

Ananya Pandey dons in desi avatar: See Pics

Nov 3, 2018, 07:00 pm IST
Ananya graced celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s pre-Diwali bash in a stunning multi-coloured lehenga and looked astonishing at the event.

Donning a golden multi-coloured lehenga styled with a golden maang tika, Ananya Panday looks straight out of a Bollywood film set and is absolutely looking magical. Designed by the designer duo themselves, the lehenga is accentuating the diva’s washboard abs and curvaceous figure.

 

That Friday feeling in @abujanisandeepkhosla ??

A post shared by Ananya ????? (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Pandey is all set for her Bollywood debut in Student of the year 2.

