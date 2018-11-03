Ananya Pandey dons in desi avatar: See Pics

Ananya graced celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s pre-Diwali bash in a stunning multi-coloured lehenga and looked astonishing at the event.

Donning a golden multi-coloured lehenga styled with a golden maang tika, Ananya Panday looks straight out of a Bollywood film set and is absolutely looking magical. Designed by the designer duo themselves, the lehenga is accentuating the diva’s washboard abs and curvaceous figure.

View this post on Instagram That Friday feeling in @abujanisandeepkhosla ?? A post shared by Ananya ????? (@ananyapanday) on Nov 2, 2018 at 10:38am PDT

Ananya Pandey is all set for her Bollywood debut in Student of the year 2.