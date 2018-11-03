Fish Bought From Ship in the Middle of the Sea, Buyers Arrive in Helicopter. Watch Video

You might have bought fish, but how exactly did you arrive to buy your fish from a stall? Four Wheeler? Two-wheeler? Have you ever bought fish while you are still in the air?

Well, something similar has happened here. A video clip is now being circulated in social media showing staff of Indian Navy arriving by helicopter, flying low, and collecting fish from the fishermen of a boat free of cost. It is understood that the video was shot in the Arabian Sea on Karwar – Goa border.

It was all quite cinematic, except that for all that involvement of costly transport, you only ended up buying some fish. The boat was returning to Malpe after its fishing trip to Goa when the helicopter flew low near the boat. The men inside the helicopter lowered a bag with the help of a rope. Fisherman put fish in the bag and it was pulled up. Watch the video here:

Udupi: Video shows Indian Navy helicopter collecting fish from boat Gepostet von Daijiworld News am Mittwoch, 31. Oktober 2018

Already the incident has caused some protest as the chopper meant for defence purposes were used for trivial jobs.