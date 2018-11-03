Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to celebrate Diwali with Indian Army Jawans on 6th and 7th November, at a post in the Upper Dibang Valley district of the Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister will spend the festival of lights at a border location that is so remote that the nearest road head is almost 40 km away, according to report.

The army post selected for the visit falls under the 3 Corps area of the Indian Army, a prestigious command that includes Gen Bipin Rawat and the present DG of Military Operations as past commanders. Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with the families of Tri-Services personnel at Port Blair. She also reviewed its operational preparedness with top officials.