Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

World Second Sexiest Asian Women Nia Sharma Nails it in Red Bikini: See Pics

Nia was seen flaunting her body in a red bikini and grabbed our eyeballs with her definition of hotness.

Nov 3, 2018, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

Nia Sharma is one of the boldest actresses of the small screen and openly flaunts her perfect curves. We must say Nia has a perfect body to die for and is showing off her curves. The actress rose to fame with Zee TV’s Jamai Raja.

The actress flaunts her hot body, and we must say she looks bombshell. Nia was seen flaunting her body in a red bikini and grabbed our eyeballs with her definition of hotness. Nia Sharma’s Bikini pictures are drool-worthy and always does rounds on the Internet whenever she uploads.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 31, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Reliance Jio to make ultra-cheap Android smartphone

Feb 1, 2018, 03:02 pm IST

Couple quarrels; cop kills himself in front of family

Aug 1, 2018, 09:03 am IST

Infant Boy Succumbed to Death after Developing Breathing Problem Onboard Flight

Aug 26, 2018, 03:09 pm IST

Sara Ali Khan shares pics of Raksha Bandhan Celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close