PM Modi mourns Goa temple stampede, offers condolences to families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Lairai Devi temple in Goa’s Shirgao village, which occurred during the annual Shree Devi Lairai jatra. Thousands of devotees had gathered for the religious event, leading to a sudden stampede. The Prime Minister offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, assuring that the local administration is providing support to those affected.

The incident claimed the lives of at least six people and left over 60 others injured. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also shared his grief, visiting the hospital to meet the injured and promising comprehensive assistance to affected families. He mentioned that he is personally monitoring the situation to ensure that all necessary relief measures are in place.

Prime Minister Modi contacted CM Sawant directly to get a detailed update on the tragedy and extended full central support. While the exact cause of the stampede is still under investigation, authorities had deployed around 1,000 police personnel and used drones for crowd surveillance during the jatra.